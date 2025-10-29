Denarius Metals Details October 2025 Debenture Interest Payments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Denarius Metals Corp ( (TSE:DMET) ) is now available.

Denarius Metals Corp announced the details for the interest payments due on October 31, 2025, for its convertible unsecured debentures. The company will issue common shares to settle the interest payments, subject to Cboe Canada’s acceptance. This move reflects Denarius Metals’ strategy to manage its financial obligations while maintaining operational momentum in its mining projects across Colombia and Spain.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DMET) stock is a Buy with a C$1.81 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Denarius Metals Corp stock, see the TSE:DMET Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DMET Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DMET is a Underperform.

Denarius Metals Corp’s overall stock score is low, reflecting significant financial challenges with persistent losses and high leverage. The lack of technical momentum and poor valuation metrics further weigh on the score. However, recent corporate events, including strategic financing and project advancements, offer some optimism for future operational improvements.

More about Denarius Metals Corp

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metals and polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. The company is listed on Cboe Canada and the OTCQX Market in the United States. In Colombia, it operates the Zancudo Project, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, while in Spain, it has interests in projects like the Aguablanca Project, recognized as a Strategic Project by the EU, and the Lomero and Toral Projects, which focus on critical minerals.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$36.29M

