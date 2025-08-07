DeNA Co. Revises Financial Forecast Amid Business Trends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from DeNA Co ( (JP:2432) ).

DeNA Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting recent business performance trends. The company anticipates a decrease in revenue and profit due to conservative assumptions about its Game Business, particularly the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Despite this, DeNA aims for profit growth in its Live Streaming Business and revenue improvements in its Healthcare & Medical Business, while continuing to invest in new technologies and smart city projects.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2432) stock is a Hold with a Yen4080.00 price target.

More about DeNA Co

DeNA Co., Ltd. operates in the technology and entertainment industry, focusing on game development, live streaming, sports, healthcare, and medical businesses. The company is also exploring new ventures, including AI and smart city initiatives, aiming for long-term growth and profitability.

Average Trading Volume: 6,638,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen270.6B



