DeNA Co. Reports Strong Financial Growth

DeNA Co ( (DNACF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information DeNA Co presented to its investors.
DeNA Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the internet services sector, offering a diverse range of services including mobile games, live streaming, sports, and healthcare solutions.
In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, DeNA Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in revenue and profits, showcasing a robust financial performance compared to the previous year. The company achieved a revenue of ¥83,151 million, marking an 18.3% increase year-on-year, and a substantial rise in operating profit by 354.1% to ¥24,946 million.
Key highlights of the report include a remarkable performance in the Game Business, which saw a revenue increase of 48.9% year-on-year, largely driven by the success of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. The Live Streaming Business also showed improvement, turning a segment loss into a profit, while the Sports Business continued its steady growth. However, the Healthcare & Medical Business faced a slight decline in revenue, and new business ventures experienced a downturn.
Looking ahead, DeNA Co., Ltd. maintains a cautious yet optimistic outlook, with financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating potential revenue between ¥146,000 million and ¥154,000 million. The company remains focused on leveraging its diverse business segments to sustain growth and enhance corporate value.