DeNA Co. Reports Strong Financial Growth

DeNA Co ( (DNACF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information DeNA Co presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

DeNA Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the internet services sector, offering a diverse range of services including mobile games, live streaming, sports, and healthcare solutions.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, DeNA Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in revenue and profits, showcasing a robust financial performance compared to the previous year. The company achieved a revenue of ¥83,151 million, marking an 18.3% increase year-on-year, and a substantial rise in operating profit by 354.1% to ¥24,946 million.

Key highlights of the report include a remarkable performance in the Game Business, which saw a revenue increase of 48.9% year-on-year, largely driven by the success of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. The Live Streaming Business also showed improvement, turning a segment loss into a profit, while the Sports Business continued its steady growth. However, the Healthcare & Medical Business faced a slight decline in revenue, and new business ventures experienced a downturn.

Looking ahead, DeNA Co., Ltd. maintains a cautious yet optimistic outlook, with financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating potential revenue between ¥146,000 million and ¥154,000 million. The company remains focused on leveraging its diverse business segments to sustain growth and enhance corporate value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue