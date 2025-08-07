DeNA Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Quarterly Growth but Revises Annual Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

DeNA Co ( (JP:2432) ) has issued an update.

DeNA Co., Ltd. reported significant financial growth for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with a 22.8% increase in revenue and a substantial rise in operating profit by 620% compared to the previous year. Despite this strong quarterly performance, the company has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating expected declines in revenue and operating profit, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2432) stock is a Hold with a Yen4080.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DeNA Co stock, see the JP:2432 Stock Forecast page.

More about DeNA Co

DeNA Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the technology and internet services industry. The company focuses on providing a range of digital services, including mobile and online gaming, e-commerce, and other internet-based services.

Average Trading Volume: 6,638,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen270.6B

