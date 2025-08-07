Deluxe Acquires CheckMatch to Boost Payment Network

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Deluxe Corporation acquired the CheckMatch electronic check conveyance service business from JPMorgan Chase Bank. This acquisition, valued at $25 million, is set to enhance Deluxe’s Payment Network by integrating CheckMatch’s digital check delivery service, which aims to reduce costs and improve security against mail fraud. The move aligns with Deluxe’s strategy to expand its B2B payments portfolio and is expected to create the largest digital lockbox network in the market, benefiting stakeholders through increased efficiency and potential cost savings.

Spark’s Take on DLX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DLX is a Outperform.

Deluxe’s overall stock score reflects strong financial health with robust cash flow management and attractive valuation metrics. The earnings call provided positive guidance, particularly in the Data segment, though challenges in the Print segment and economic uncertainties remain. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment, contributing to a balanced outlook.

More about Deluxe

Deluxe is a trusted Payments and Data company that provides solutions to help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. With over 100 years of experience, Deluxe supports millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions, and hundreds of large consumer brands, processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume.

Average Trading Volume: 367,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $726.6M

