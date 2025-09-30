Delta Air Lines Amends Credit Agreement with Barclays

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Delta Air Lines ( (DAL) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary SkyMiles IP Ltd. amended their credit agreement with Barclays Bank. The amendment refinances existing term loans, extends the maturity date to October 20, 2028, reduces amortization payments, and introduces a prepayment premium, aiming to improve financial flexibility and reduce costs.

Spark’s Take on DAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DAL is a Outperform.

Delta Air Lines scores well due to strong financial recovery, effective cost management, and strategic investments highlighted in the earnings call. The stock’s valuation is attractive, though technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions. The company’s resilience in facing operational challenges and its strategic focus on premium and loyalty segments further bolster its position.

More about Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. operates in the airline industry, providing air transportation services for passengers and cargo. The company is known for its extensive domestic and international network, offering flights to numerous destinations worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 8,849,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $37.65B

