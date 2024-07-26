Delta 9 Cannabis Advances Restructuring Efforts

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) has released an update.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. has secured an amended order for creditor protection and is moving forward with a sale and investment solicitation process for its retail and logistics businesses, as well as its licensed cannabis production assets. The company has arranged interim financing and appointed a Chief Restructuring Officer to oversee the transactions, which includes the possibility of restructuring or selling Delta 9 Bio-Tech’s business operations.

