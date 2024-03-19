DelphX Expands Market Reach with Strategic Partnership

DelphX Capital Markets (TSE:DELX) has released an update.

DelphX Capital Markets Inc. has partnered with investment bank Castle Placement, LLC to boost the distribution and adoption of its innovative Credit Rating Security (CRS) product. The alliance leverages Castle’s extensive network of over 600,000 investors to facilitate transactions for DelphX’s collateralized securities, aiming at a broader market engagement. This strategic move is set to enhance deal flow and support future capital raises for DelphX, promising a significant expansion in transaction volume for their CRS offerings.

