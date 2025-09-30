Delorean Corporation’s 2025 Annual Report Highlights Commitment to Renewable Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Delorean Corporation Ltd ( (AU:DEL) ) has issued an update.

Delorean Corporation Limited has released its Annual Report for 2025, highlighting its focus on bioenergy and renewable energy sectors. The report outlines the company’s financial performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the energy industry.

Average Trading Volume: 167,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.45M

