Delorean Corporation Announces Key AGM Agenda

The latest announcement is out from Delorean Corporation Ltd ( (AU:DEL) ).

Delorean Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the review of financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of directors. Additionally, shareholders will consider the ratification of a prior issue of options. These resolutions are significant as they address corporate governance, executive compensation, and shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

Delorean Corporation Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 188,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.94M

