Delorean Corporation Announces 2025 AGM Details

Delorean Corporation Ltd ( (AU:DEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Delorean Corporation Limited (ASX: DEL) has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in person on November 28, 2025, in West Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders can access the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum online, and are encouraged to lodge their proxy votes electronically. The company has provided detailed instructions for proxy voting and has made all relevant meeting materials available on its website and the ASX platform. This announcement underscores Delorean’s commitment to engaging with its shareholders and ensuring transparency in its corporate governance practices.

Average Trading Volume: 188,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.94M

