Delorean Corporation Adjusts 2025 Financial Statements

Delorean Corporation Ltd ( (AU:DEL) ) just unveiled an update.

Delorean Corporation Limited has announced adjustments to its financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2025, as reflected in its Annual Report. The adjustments include a decrease in revenue due to higher project costs, changes in depreciation and finance costs, and an increase in income tax expense due to the reversal of deferred tax assets. Additionally, there were changes in financial position, including a reclassification of borrowings and adjustments in contract liabilities and reserves. These changes highlight the company’s financial recalibrations and their implications for stakeholders.

More about Delorean Corporation Ltd

Delorean Corporation Limited is a prominent Australian bioenergy company that focuses on the design, construction, ownership, and operation of bioenergy infrastructure. The company is involved in renewable power and gas generation and operates an energy retail division. Delorean’s operations span the entire project lifecycle, including processing organic waste, generating renewable energy, and monetizing electricity, heat, gas, carbon credits, and waste processing fees.

Average Trading Volume: 167,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.45M

