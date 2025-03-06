Deliveroo Executes Share Buyback Programme

Deliveroo plc Class A ( (GB:ROO) ) has issued an announcement.

Deliveroo has executed a purchase of 864,254 of its ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International on various trading platforms, as part of its share purchase programme announced in August 2024. The purchased shares are intended for cancellation, impacting the company’s share capital and voting rights, which may influence shareholder notifications under FCA rules.

More about Deliveroo plc Class A

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. The company collaborates with approximately 186,000 restaurants, grocers, and retail partners, and employs around 135,000 riders to offer on-demand delivery services. Headquartered in London, Deliveroo operates in 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

