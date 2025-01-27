Deliveroo Executes Share Buyback as Part of Strategic Program

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Deliveroo plc Class A ( (GB:ROO) ) is now available.

Deliveroo has announced the purchase of 588,860 of its own ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International on various stock exchange platforms, as part of its share purchase program initiated in August 2024. The intention is to cancel these shares, impacting the company’s issued share capital and voting rights, which shareholders can use as a benchmark for financial disclosures as per FCA rules.

More about Deliveroo plc Class A

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013, collaborating with approximately 186,000 restaurants, grocers, and retail partners, and employing around 135,000 riders globally. Headquartered in London, Deliveroo operates in 10 markets including Belgium, France, and the UK, providing on-demand delivery services.

YTD Price Performance: -7.82%

Average Trading Volume: 4,326,134

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.95B

