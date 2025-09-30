Deliveroo Adjusts Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Deliveroo plc Class A ( (GB:ROO) ) has provided an announcement.

Deliveroo plc has issued 38,390,133 new ordinary shares to its Employee Benefit Trust to satisfy the vesting and exercise of share options under several company share plans. Concurrently, the company canceled 13,634,415 treasury shares, resulting in a total issued share capital of 1,535,811,586 shares, each carrying one vote. This adjustment in share capital and voting rights is significant for stakeholders as it impacts the calculation of their interests under regulatory guidelines.

Spark’s Take on GB:ROO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ROO is a Neutral.

Deliveroo’s stock score is primarily driven by its improving financial performance and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield present significant valuation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Deliveroo plc Class A

Deliveroo plc operates in the food delivery industry, providing an online platform that connects consumers with local restaurants and food outlets. The company focuses on delivering a wide range of food options to customers in various markets, leveraging technology to enhance the delivery experience.

Average Trading Volume: 11,060,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.65B

