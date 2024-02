Delek US Holdings (DK) has released an update.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. has raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.245 per share, rewarding shareholders of record by the close of business on March 1, 2024. The increased dividend is set to be paid out on March 8, 2024, signaling a positive update for investors involved with the company.

