Delek Logistics Unveils New Investor Presentation Strategy

Delek Logistics (DKL) has shared an announcement.

Starting April 1, 2024, the senior management of Delek Logistics Partners, LP will utilize a new Investor Presentation in discussions with current and potential investors, which will be accessible on their website. The presentation is part of a report that is provided for informational purposes and not for filing under securities law, meaning it won’t be automatically included in any future registration statements unless stated otherwise. The sharing of this information does not imply it is of material importance for investment decisions in the company’s securities.

For detailed information about DKL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.