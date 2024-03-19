Delcath Systems Welcomes New COO Martha S. Rook

Delcath Systems (DCTH) has issued an announcement.

Delcath Systems, Inc. has appointed Martha S. Rook, Ph.D., as the new Chief Operating Officer, following John Purpura’s retirement announcement. Rook, with a strong background from insitro Inc. and Sigilon Therapeutics, brings a wealth of experience in technical operations. Under the terms of her employment, she will earn a substantial base salary, potential bonuses, and stock options. Rook’s appointment, which carries no familial or material conflicts of interest, was publicly announced by the company without being formally filed for regulatory purposes.

For an in-depth examination of DCTH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.