Dekel Agri-Vision Reports Strong H1 2025 Performance in Palm Oil and Cashew Operations

An update from Dekel Agri-Vision ( (GB:DKL) ) is now available.

Dekel Agri-Vision has reported a 20% increase in revenue for its Palm Oil Operation in H1 2025, despite a 9% drop in crude palm oil production, due to strong local demand and elevated prices for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. The Cashew Operation has seen a significant turnaround with a 353% increase in production and a 67.7% rise in sales prices, driven by improved efficiency and increased processing of raw cashew nuts. The company expects further production boosts in the second half of 2025 due to investments in new equipment and third-party processing initiatives.

The overall score reflects Dekel Agri-Vision’s financial struggles, particularly with profitability and high leverage, balanced by positive technical indicators and recent successful corporate events that aim to improve its financial standing.

More about Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc is a multi-project, multi-commodity agriculture company focused on West Africa. It operates a palm oil project in Ayenouan and a cashew processing project in Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire, with a focus on sustainable and diversified agricultural projects.

Average Trading Volume: 772,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.23M

