DeFi Technologies Inc. Reports Remarkable Growth

DeFi Technologies Inc. has reported a striking turnaround in its fiscal 2023 financial results, with revenues soaring to C$10.4 million, a significant recovery from the previous year’s loss of C$14.2 million. The company’s assets under management (AUM) surged by 476%, highlighted by the successful growth of its exchange-traded products (ETPs) and strategic acquisitions in the digital asset space. Looking ahead, DeFi Technologies anticipates continued revenue growth and expansion of its ETP offerings, aiming for a robust increase in AUM and revenue.

