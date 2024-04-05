Defence Therapeutics Amends Warrant Terms

Defence Therapeutics Inc (TSE:DTC) has released an update.

Defence Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian biotech firm specializing in immune-oncology, announced an amendment to nearly 1.5 million share purchase warrants, extending their expiry by one year to November 2025 and reducing the exercise price to $1.75. The amendment, which does not affect other warrant terms, is pending final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The company’s proprietary ACCUM technology focuses on enhancing vaccine and ADC effectiveness against diseases like cancer.

For further insights into TSE:DTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.