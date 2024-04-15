Deep Yellow Oversubscribes SPP, Begins Scale-Back

Deep Yellow Limited (AU:DYL) has released an update.

Deep Yellow Limited announced the completion of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), receiving applications over 50% higher than its $30M target. The company has proceeded with a proportional scale-back, resulting in eligible applicants receiving about 70% of the shares they applied for. Refunds for the scaled-back and invalid applications are to be processed on 18 April 2024.

