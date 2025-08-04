Deep Source Holdings Pursues Major Nickel Mining Acquisition in Indonesia

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Theme International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0990) ) has issued an announcement.

Deep Source Holdings Limited, formerly known as Theme International Holdings Limited, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PT Mitra Unggul Berjaya and Mr. Yang Chenglin to acquire a 60% interest in PT Aneka Tambang Resources Indonesia. This Indonesian company holds a mining license for nickel commodities in Obi Islands, Indonesia. The transaction is subject to the signing of definitive agreements and satisfaction of certain conditions. This move could enhance Deep Source Holdings’ presence in the nickel mining sector, although it is not a notifiable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules.

More about Theme International Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 115.00%

Average Trading Volume: 40,063,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.29B

