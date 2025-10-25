Deckers Brands Reports Strong Growth Amid U.S. Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Deckers Brands Reports Strong Growth Amid U.S. Challenges

Deckers Brands Reports Strong Growth Amid U.S. Challenges

Deckers Outdoor ((DECK)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Deckers Brands recently held its earnings call, revealing a positive sentiment overall, driven by robust growth in revenue and earnings. The company has seen impressive international expansion and strong performances from its HOKA and UGG brands. However, challenges in the U.S. market, including consumer pressure and tariff impacts, are expected to affect margins and growth in the upcoming quarters.

Strong Revenue Growth

Deckers reported a solid 9% increase in revenue and a 14% rise in diluted earnings per share for the second quarter compared to the previous year. The first half of fiscal year 2026 was particularly strong, with total company revenue growing by 12%. The HOKA brand led the charge with a 15% increase, while UGG followed closely with a 12% rise.

International Expansion Success

International markets played a crucial role in Deckers’ revenue growth, with UGG and HOKA experiencing a remarkable 38% year-over-year increase. The company’s strategic marketing investments in these regions have successfully boosted brand awareness and market share.

HOKA Brand Performance

The HOKA brand recorded a 15% increase in global revenue for the first half, thanks to consumer-led updates and the popularity of the Clifton, Bondi, and Arahi franchises. HOKA also gained two points of market share in the U.S. road running category, underscoring its growing influence.

UGG Brand Growth

UGG’s global revenue increased by 12% in the first half, driven by significant growth in international regions. The introduction of newer products and expanded franchises, particularly those aligned with men’s initiatives, contributed positively to this growth.

Strong Balance Sheet and Cash Position

Deckers ended the quarter with a robust $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents. The company also repurchased approximately $282 million worth of shares, leaving $2.2 billion available for future repurchases, showcasing its strong financial health.

U.S. Consumer Pressure

In the U.S., consumer sentiment is under pressure due to macroeconomic factors and price increases. This has impacted UGG’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) performance, which saw a 10% decline in the quarter.

Tariff Impact and Margin Pressure

Deckers anticipates headwinds from tariffs in the second half of fiscal 2026, with an unmitigated impact of approximately $150 million. The company plans to offset $75 million to $95 million through various mitigation strategies.

DTC Channel Challenges

UGG’s DTC channel faced challenges due to increased wholesale allocations and shifts in consumer shopping preferences towards multi-brand in-store experiences, affecting its performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Deckers Brands projects fiscal 2026 revenue to reach approximately $5.35 billion. HOKA is expected to grow by a low teens percentage, while UGG is anticipated to grow by low to mid-single digits. The company forecasts a gross margin of around 56% and SG&A expenses at 34.5% of revenue, resulting in an operating margin of approximately 21.5%. Earnings per share are projected to range from $6.30 to $6.39, reflecting cautious consumer sentiment in the U.S. and the impact of tariffs.

In summary, Deckers Brands’ earnings call highlighted a strong performance driven by international expansion and successful brand strategies. Despite challenges in the U.S. market, the company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, focusing on long-term brand growth and sustainable value creation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement