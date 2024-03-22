Decibel Divests Retail Stores to Sharpen Focus

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:DB) has released an update.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. has announced a strategic sale of its brick-and-mortar retail operations, Prairie Records, to Fire and Flower Inc., a subsidiary of FIKA, for approximately $3.0 million. This move allows Decibel to concentrate on enhancing its core branded product business and expand its premium product portfolio both in Canada and internationally. The transaction, which includes three stores in Alberta and three in Saskatchewan, is set to be completed by the end of Q1 2024.

