Decibel Divests Retail Stores to Sharpen Brand Focus

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. has announced the sale of its retail arm, Prairie Records, to FIKA for $3 million, a strategic move to concentrate on enhancing its core cannabis brands and products globally. The deal includes six stores across Alberta and Saskatchewan and is expected to close by the end of Q1 2024. This divestment aligns with Decibel’s goal of expanding its premium branded product portfolio within Canada and internationally.

