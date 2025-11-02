De.mem Ltd Expands in Gold Mining Sector with Core Chemicals Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from De.mem Ltd. ( (AU:DEM) ) is now available.

De.mem Ltd has completed the acquisition of Core Chemicals Pty Ltd, a specialty chemicals supplier for the gold mining sector in Western Australia, for approximately $3 million. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance De.mem’s market presence in the surging gold mining industry by providing significant revenue synergies and cross-selling opportunities. The combined entity will initially serve 33 gold mines, with plans to expand to the remaining 142 mines in Australia, and explore international growth. The acquisition positions De.mem to benefit from the ongoing bull market in gold, with the gold price recently exceeding US$4,000/ounce and forecasts predicting further increases.

More about De.mem Ltd.

De.mem Ltd is a leading provider of decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, operating across Australia and globally. The company focuses on delivering specialized treatment services and products, catering to various industries, including the gold mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 236,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$35.16M

