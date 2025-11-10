De.mem Limited Appoints New Auditor to Strengthen Financial Oversight

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from De.mem Ltd. ( (AU:DEM) ) is now available.

De.mem Limited has announced the appointment of Hall Chadwick Melbourne as its new auditor following the resignation of William Buck Audit (Vic) Pty Ltd., with the change being approved by ASIC. A resolution for this appointment will be proposed to shareholders at a General Meeting in early 2026. This change in auditors is part of De.mem’s ongoing efforts to maintain robust financial oversight as it continues to expand its operations in the water and wastewater treatment sector.

More about De.mem Ltd.

De.mem Limited is a decentralised water and wastewater treatment business that designs, builds, owns, and operates turnkey water and wastewater treatment systems for major industries such as mining, electronics, chemical, oil & gas, and food & beverage. The company also provides clean drinking water solutions for municipalities, residential developments, and hotels/resorts across the Asia Pacific. Headquartered in Australia, De.mem has international locations in Singapore and Germany and is known for its advanced proprietary membrane technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 281,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$38.78M

For an in-depth examination of DEM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue