DCM Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Debt Reduction

Data Commun Management (TSE:DCM) has released an update.

Data Communications Management Corp. (DCM), a North American marketing and business communications provider, has announced a robust 63.5% increase in annual revenues, totaling $447.7 million for 2023. The company’s gross profit rose by 41.2% to $118.9 million, although gross profit margins saw a slight decline due to the MCC acquisition, which continues to be a strategic focus for margin improvement. Additionally, DCM reported a substantial reduction in net debt by -39.0%, signaling strong fiscal management and successful integration efforts post-acquisition.

