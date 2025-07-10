DCC plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DCC plc ( (GB:DCC) ) has shared an update.

DCC plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 20,797 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 4787.97p per share. This move is part of a larger buyback program aimed at repurchasing shares worth up to £100 million by the end of September 2025, which is expected to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

DCC plc operates in the support services sector, focusing on sales, marketing, and distribution of products and services. The company serves various markets, including energy, healthcare, and technology, with a strong presence in Europe and beyond.

Average Trading Volume: 328,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.68B

