Dayforce Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth Amid Net Loss

An announcement from Dayforce Inc ( (DAY) ) is now available.

Dayforce, Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a 10% increase in total revenue to $482 million. The company experienced a 14% rise in recurring revenue, excluding float, reaching $333 million. Despite these gains, Dayforce reported a net loss of $196.8 million, a significant shift from a net income of $2 million in the previous year. The adjusted operating profit improved to $119.1 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 30.6%. These results indicate a strong operational performance, although the net loss highlights challenges that may impact stakeholders.

Dayforce, Inc. is a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, providing solutions for workforce management and payroll processing. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DAY.

