Dayforce Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Acquisition Plans

Dayforce, Inc. ( (DAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dayforce, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dayforce, Inc. is a global leader in human capital management technology, offering an AI-powered platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics to help organizations unlock their workforce potential. In its third quarter of 2025, Dayforce reported a total revenue of $482 million, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. The company also saw a 14% rise in Dayforce recurring revenue, excluding float, reaching $333 million. Despite these gains, Dayforce reported a net loss of $196.8 million, a significant shift from a net income of $2 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $147.3 million, showing an improvement from the previous year’s $126.1 million. The company also experienced a decline in free cash flow, which was impacted by restructuring expenses related to an upcoming acquisition by Thoma Bravo, L.P. Notably, Dayforce has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, L.P., which will transition the company to a privately-held entity. Looking ahead, Dayforce’s management remains focused on completing the acquisition and navigating the associated changes while continuing to enhance its service offerings.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue