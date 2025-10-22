Dayforce Advances in Merger with Dawn Bidco

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Dayforce Inc ( (DAY) ) is now available.

Dayforce, Inc. has announced a significant development in its merger process with Dawn Bidco, LLC, where Dayforce will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Dawn Bidco. As of October 20, 2025, the merger has met key regulatory conditions under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and the Competition Act in Canada. However, the merger’s completion still awaits further regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (DAY) stock is a Buy with a $75.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dayforce Inc stock, see the DAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DAY is a Outperform.

Dayforce Inc’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and a highly positive earnings call, which highlight impressive revenue growth and strategic advancements. Technical analysis supports a positive trend, though valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh on the score. The absence of notable corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on DAY stock, click here.

More about Dayforce Inc

Average Trading Volume: 2,596,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.79B

See more insights into DAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue