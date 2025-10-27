Day One Biopharmaceuticals Advances Cancer Treatment with DAY301 Study

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ((DAWN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1, Open Label, Multiple Dose, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Antitumor Activity of the PTK7-Targeted Antibody-drug Conjugate DAY301 in Patients With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of DAY301, a PTK7-directed antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. This research is significant as it explores a novel treatment approach for challenging cancer types.

The intervention being tested is DAY301, an experimental drug administered via intravenous infusion. It is designed to target PTK7, a protein associated with tumor growth, with the intent to assess its safety and efficacy in treating solid tumors.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group assignment. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. The study involves two phases: dose escalation to determine safety and the maximum tolerated dose, followed by dose expansion to further evaluate efficacy.

The study began on December 23, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, providing investors with a timeline for potential results and developments.

The market implications of this study are significant for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, as positive results could enhance the company’s stock performance and attract investor interest. The study’s progress also positions the company within the competitive landscape of cancer treatment innovations, potentially impacting industry dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

