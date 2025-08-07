Daxor Gains FDA Clearance for Blood Volume Analyzer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Daxor Corporation announced FDA 510(k) clearance for its next-generation Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA), a rapid, portable device that quantifies a patient’s blood volume against specific norms, improving patient outcomes significantly. This innovation addresses critical gaps in fluid management across various medical conditions, reducing mortality and healthcare costs, and is expected to see high demand due to its speed, simplicity, and precision.

The most recent analyst rating on (DXR) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daxor stock, see the DXR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DXR is a Neutral.

Daxor’s stock score reflects a mixed performance. The strongest factor is the positive earnings call, showcasing significant revenue growth and strategic initiatives. However, financial performance is hindered by operational challenges and cash flow volatility. Technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, and high valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation.

More about Daxor

Daxor Corporation is a leader in blood volume measurement technology, providing innovative diagnostic solutions to address the healthcare industry’s challenges in precise blood volume measurement. With 50 years of experience, the company offers patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostics that empower clinicians with real-time, precise data for individualized treatment decisions. Daxor operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the U.S. and is positioned for market expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 4,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

