The latest announcement is out from Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN).

On March 28, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors announced a special cash dividend of $0.32 per share. This dividend will be available to shareholders who are on record by April 22, 2024, with the payment date scheduled for May 6, 2024.

For an in-depth examination of DWSN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.