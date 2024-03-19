DAVIDsTEA Brews Expansion with Couche-Tard Deal

Davidstea Inc. (DTEAF) has released an update.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. has struck an exclusive deal with Alimentation Couche-Tard to offer their ‘Tea-2-Go’ experience in over 1,500 convenience stores across Canada, including a selection of their eight most popular teas and a full tea bar concept in select locations. This partnership with Couche-Tard, a major player in the global convenience and fuel retail market, is set to introduce DAVIDsTEA’s unique flavors to a broader audience and is a significant move in the company’s omnichannel expansion strategy.

