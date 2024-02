Rigetti Computing (RGTI) has released an update.

David Cowan has announced that he will not seek re-election to the Board of Directors of Rigetti Computing, Inc. at the upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. His departure is amicable as there were no disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Rigetti Computing, Inc. expresses gratitude to Mr. Cowan for his dedicated service.

