Datavault AI Files Lawsuit Against Wolfpack Research

An update from Datavault AI ( (DVLT) ) is now available.

On November 7, 2025, Datavault AI filed a lawsuit against Wolfpack Research LLC and its owner, Dan David, alleging defamation and other charges. The complaint accuses Wolfpack of conducting a ‘short-and-distort’ campaign to manipulate Datavault’s stock price through false reports, leading to a significant drop in the company’s stock value. This legal action aims to address the reputational and financial harm caused by these allegations.

Datavault AI’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, including profitability and cash flow issues. While the earnings call provided positive sentiment with strong growth and strategic initiatives, the technical analysis and valuation remain weak. The company’s ambitious growth plans and strategic partnerships are promising, but financial stability needs improvement.

More about Datavault AI

Datavault AI, Inc. is a leading artificial intelligence and data technology company specializing in data management and monetization solutions. The company focuses on AI-driven data visualization, valuation, and monetization in Web 3.0 and other next-generation, cloud-based environments. Datavault is publicly traded under the ticker DVLT and operates primarily from Lisle, Illinois.

Average Trading Volume: 66,345,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $490.8M

