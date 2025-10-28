Datavault AI Announces $2.5 Million Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Datavault AI ( (DVLT) ) has issued an update.

On October 24, 2025, Datavault AI Inc. entered into a securities purchase agreement to issue and sell shares of common stock in a registered direct offering, aiming to raise approximately $2.5 million. The transaction involves the issuance of Initial and Additional Shares, with closings expected around October 29, 2025, and contingent upon shareholder approval to amend the company’s certificate of incorporation.

The most recent analyst rating on (DVLT) stock is a Hold with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Datavault AI stock, see the DVLT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DVLT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DVLT is a Neutral.

Datavault AI’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strong growth potential and significant financial challenges. The positive sentiment from the earnings call and technical momentum are offset by poor financial performance and valuation metrics. While the company is on an ambitious growth trajectory, its financial stability and profitability need substantial improvement.

More about Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on artificial intelligence solutions. The company is involved in the issuance and sale of common stock to investors as part of its financial operations.

Average Trading Volume: 58,338,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $973.7M

