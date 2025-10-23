Datamatics to Announce Q2 FY26 Results with Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Datamatics Global Services Limited ( (IN:DATAMATICS) ).

Datamatics Global Services Limited announced it will release its second quarter FY26 results on October 30, 2025, followed by an earnings call on October 31, 2025. This call will provide an opportunity for analysts and investors to discuss the company’s performance and future outlook, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

More about Datamatics Global Services Limited

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is a global company specializing in Digital Operations, Technology, and Experiences. It offers intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to enhance productivity and customer experience, with a portfolio that includes Digital Technology Solutions, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics, all powered by Artificial Intelligence. The company has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence, and Automated Fare Collection, serving industries such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. Datamatics operates across four continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and the Philippines.

Average Trading Volume: 49,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 51B INR

