DataDot Technology Limited Strengthens Governance with 2025 Statement

The latest update is out from Datadot Technology Limited ( (AU:DDT) ).

DataDot Technology Limited has released its 2025 Corporate Governance Statement, detailing its adoption of the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations. The statement outlines the roles and responsibilities of the board and management, emphasizing strategic guidance, oversight, and shareholder value growth. The company has policies for director appointments and agreements, ensuring transparency and compliance with governance standards. This announcement underscores DataDot’s commitment to robust governance practices, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder trust.

More about Datadot Technology Limited

DataDot Technology Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for asset identification and security. The company offers products and services that enhance the protection and management of assets, catering to a diverse market that includes automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors.

Current Market Cap: A$5.45M

