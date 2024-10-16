Data#3 Limited Sees Major Stake Acquired by State Street

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited has seen a significant change in its substantial holding structure, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries acquiring a major stake. The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategic interests in expanding its influence and control over its voting power. This development is likely to pique the interest of investors monitoring shareholder dynamics and market influence.

