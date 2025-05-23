Data Watts Strengthens Leadership with New CRCO Appointment

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp ( (TSE:DWTZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Data Watts Partners Inc. has appointed Martin Pow as its Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, bringing his extensive experience in enterprise risk, compliance, and governance from his previous roles in major financial institutions and consulting firms. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s global vision and operational resilience. Additionally, the company has granted stock options and settled historic debt, positioning itself for future growth and financing opportunities.

More about Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp

Data Watts Partners Inc. is a leader in the data economy, focusing on uranium, SMRs, AI applications, and quantum computing. The company offers both wholesale and retail investors access to innovative investment opportunities, leveraging its expertise in uranium exploration, energy technology, and the downstream demand for data and energy.

Average Trading Volume: 8,837

Current Market Cap: C$4.67M

