Dassault Systèmes Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) ( (DASTY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) presented to its investors.

Dassault Systèmes S.A. (ADR) is a leading software company specializing in 3D design, 3D digital mock-up, and product lifecycle management solutions, primarily serving industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, and infrastructure.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Dassault Systèmes reported a solid operational performance with a 5% increase in total revenue, reaching €1.46 billion. The company also highlighted a strong growth in recurring revenue, particularly in its 3DEXPERIENCE software, which saw a 16% increase.

Key financial metrics included a non-IFRS operating margin of 30.1%, up 100 basis points from the previous year, and a 10% increase in non-IFRS diluted EPS to €0.29. The company adjusted its full-year revenue growth outlook to 4-6%, down from the previous 6-8%, but reaffirmed its non-IFRS diluted EPS target of 7-10% growth.

The company continues to see strong momentum in its Industrial Innovation segment and is accelerating its shift towards a subscription-based model. Despite challenges in the Life Sciences sector, Dassault Systèmes remains confident in its growth potential, driven by strategic investments in next-generation solutions.

Looking ahead, Dassault Systèmes remains optimistic about its future growth, with plans for major developments in AI and cloud-based solutions. The company is committed to expanding its operating margin and achieving its EPS growth targets, reflecting a resilient operating model in a challenging global environment.

