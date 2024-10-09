Dassault Aviation Honors Legacy as Charles de Gaulle Foundation Patron

Dassault Aviation (FR:AM) has released an update.

Dassault Aviation has become a patron of the Charles de Gaulle Foundation, reinforcing its historical ties to France’s sovereignty and defense legacy. Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Mirage IV, the company continues to embody the Gaullist ethos of national self-reliance through its commitment to the aerospace and defense industries. As a longstanding partner of the French Armed Forces, Dassault Aviation maintains its focus on innovation and excellence from past achievements to future endeavors like the Rafale F5 and beyond.

