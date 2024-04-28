Dasin Retail Trust Faces Debt Repayment Actions

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd., overseeing Dasin Retail Trust, has received formal notices concerning its outstanding debts under a sizeable offshore syndicated term loan. The notices include the Security Agent’s intent to take possession of properties mortgaged by a substantial shareholder in connection with the debt. The Trustee-Manager is actively pursuing restructuring options with lenders and promises to update stakeholders as significant developments occur.

