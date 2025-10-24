Dart Mining NL to Hold 2025 AGM Virtually

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Dart Mining NL ( (AU:DTM) ).

Dart Mining NL has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be conducted virtually on November 26, 2025, at 11:00 am AEDT. Shareholders are encouraged to participate through a Zoom meeting, where they can observe, comment, ask questions, and vote on resolutions. The meeting will be conducted via a poll, and shareholders are urged to submit their proxy forms in advance as physical attendance is not possible.

More about Dart Mining NL

Average Trading Volume: 4,569,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.55M

