Dart Mining NL Issues New Listed Options

The latest update is out from Dart Mining NL ( (AU:DTM) ).

Dart Mining NL has announced the issuance of 42,058,823 listed options with an exercise price of $0.051, expiring on 31 October 2028. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under specific provisions of the Corporations Act, and the company confirms compliance with relevant legal requirements, indicating transparency and adherence to regulations.

Dart Mining NL

Average Trading Volume: 3,926,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.4M

