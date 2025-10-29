Dart Mining NL Announces New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dart Mining NL ( (AU:DTM) ) has shared an update.

Dart Mining NL has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company is issuing 2,333,333 options under the security code DTMOC, which will expire on October 31, 2028. This move could potentially impact the company’s market operations by increasing its financial flexibility and providing additional capital for future projects.

More about Dart Mining NL

Average Trading Volume: 2,679,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.25M

